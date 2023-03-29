Karnataka Assembly Election: Polling on May 10, results on May 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly election. Karnataka will in a single-phase on May 10, while counting of votes to take place on May 13, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Karnataka is the only state in the south where the BJP has been in power, and in the 2018 election, it emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats in the 224-member assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, won 80 seats, while the Janata Dal's (Secular) tally stood at 37. After the election, however, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition government, with the latter's HD Kumaraswamy taking oath as the chief minister. More than 9.17 lakh first-time voters to participate in the election in Karnataka. Also, under Advance Application Facility, more than 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years+ youths, out of which around 41,000 applications were received from those turning 18 years by April 1, 2023.