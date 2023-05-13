Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP faces setback in its fortress of Chikkamagaluru

In a significant development in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, BJP General Secretary and senior party leader CT Ravi is trailing from the Chikkamagaluru constituency after the second round of counting.Reports suggest that Ravi is facing stiff competition from his rival candidate from the Congress party. The Chikkamagaluru constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP for many years, and Ravi's defeat would come as a major setback for the party.The latest updates from the Election Commission indicate that the Congress is currently leading in 105 seats, while the BJP is leading on 81 seats and the JD(S) on 20 seats after the second round of counting. As per the current trends, Congress looks set to return to power in Karnataka as the party is now leading in over 120 seats, well past the majority figure of 113.

Meanwhile, the BJP is seeing a significant reduction in its seat share with leads in just 70+ seats. HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which won 37 seats in 2018, is now ahead in 25 seats. On the other hand, Basavaraj Bommai has accepted defeat at the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. He congratulated congress on the win. We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi. A video of Mr. Bommai offering prayers at the temple has been shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the BJP leader was seen performing puja and aarti as he bowed down to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He also paid a visit to the temple on May 10, the day of voting. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation