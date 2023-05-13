Karnataka Assemby Election: Vedic astrologer's prediction about BJP is bang on, as Congress emerges single largest party

Rudra Karan Partaap, an astrologer, is making headlines after accurately predicting the outcomes of several major events, including the Assembly Elections 2022 and the Russia-Ukraine war. His recent tweets have gone viral, gaining him a large following on social media.

The predictions made by him regarding the Karnataka Assembly elections gained attention, as he claimed Congress would emerge as the single largest party.

Predicted in March 2023 & The Stars have their say. Congress, as predicted, emerges as the single largest party showing doors to the BJP government. But that said, don't think that the stage for 2024 is now witnessing a battle. Karnataka's defeat will only lead to the BJP turning… pic.twitter.com/VU1ZjsI6dw — Rudrá Karan Pártaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) May 13, 2023

In March he tweeted, “The month of May is not that favourable for BJP. Congress will emerge as the singest largest party in the state of Karnataka and the probability of forming government is much higher than BJP. DK Shivakumar is going through a great Yogini Dasha as compared to the Basavaraj Bommai. ~ I got there birth details from a very Authentic source in Karnataka.”

As per the latest available data, the Congress party is leading with 137 seats out of a total of 224, while the BJP has secured 62 seats.

Partaap's success in predicting these events has sparked widespread interest and discussion on social media. Many people are amazed by his accuracy and are eagerly awaiting his predictions for future events.