Karnataka BJP protests against cow cruelty, Siddaramaiah's photos smeared with dung

Bengaluru, Jan 15 The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday held a protest against cow cruelty during which dung was smeared at photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh.

The BJP Farmers' Wing organised a demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest and raised the slogan 'Protect and Save Cows'.

BJP Farmers' Wing State Secretary Satish Kadatanamale condemned the heinous act of slashing the udders of cows, saying that it has deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Kadatanamale said the cow dung was smeared on Chief Minister Siddaamaiah's face to "purify their polluted minds" and encourage them to consider protecting cows.

He stated that this act is symbolic, hoping for a shift in their mindset toward safeguarding cows and respecting Hindu sentiments.

Kadatanamale criticised the Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of neglecting its responsibilities.

Disapproving the recent incidents of cruelty toward cows, he demanded the arrest of those who supported and facilitated such heinous crimes.

He also criticised the Chief Minister and Minister Venkatesh for their earlier statements about slaughtering cows, claiming that such remarks deeply offended cattle rearers and the Hindus.

He criticised the government for withdrawing funds allocated for 'goshalas' (cow shelters) and described this as a failure to protect cows.

The event saw the participation of BJP Farmer's Wing leaders, including Bengaluru South District President Ashok Muksandra, officials, prominent figures, and activists.

On January 12, some miscreants slashed the udders of three cows at Vinayak Nagar in the Cottonpet Police Station limits in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the Karnataka Police nabbed one person in connection with the attack on the cows.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused identified as Sheikh Nasru, aged 30 years from the Champaran District of Bihar, had committed the heinous act in an inebriated state.

