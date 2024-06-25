Karnataka BJP Stages Protest In Bengaluru; Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi

A poster campaign was organized today near the Independence Park in the city condemning the Emergency imposed on India by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 and demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi in this regard.In the poster campaign, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayan, MLA: Muniraju, Legislative Council Member N. Ravikumar, Chalawadi Narayan Swamy, Keshavprasad, BJP State General Secretary P. Rajiv, State Vice President N. Mahesh, State Chief Spokesperson Ashwathanarayan, State Coordinator of Prokoshts S. Dattatri, dignitaries, and activists were present.

The leader of the opposition party R. Ashok who led the protest demanded that the Congress party is anti-national and anti-constitutional, such a party today bows down before the country and says 'We have betrayed the country in connection with the emergency. Constitution insulted during an emergency. Emergency was the black day for India. "Rahul Gandhi should bow his head at the Ramlila Maidan and apologize for the same to the people of the country," he stressed. “The Congress party which made people suffer to such an extent is in power in Karnataka," he stated. "The Congress party which disregarded the Constitution has to apologize before the nation. They accuse the BJP of planning to change the Constitution but it is the Congress which betrayed the country," Ashoka slammed. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Constitution is equal to the Bhagavad Gita. At the same time, the Congress had attempted to disregard the same,” he slammed.

Senior leader of the BJP Prakash said that during the emergency Indira Gandhi distorted the constitution by abandoning and adding additional words to the preamble. 42nd amendment was a clear violation of the original constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar. Indira Gandhi played with the Constitution and declared an emergency. The Congress has to apologize for that, he added.

