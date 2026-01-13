Karnataka BJP to protest at CM Siddaramaiah's native Mysuru over drug menace

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra announced that the party has decided to organise a protest in CM Siddaramaiah's native district Mysuru to draw attention to the widespread drug network in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Vijayendra was responding to questions from the media.

It may be noted that in July 2025, the Maharashtra Police, in a joint operation with the Mysuru City Police, busted a major MDMA (mephedrone) drug manufacturing facility operating out of a garage in Mysuru, Karnataka.

He said Mysuru is the Chief Minister’s home district, yet a drug manufacturing unit there had to be shut down by the Maharashtra police. This itself showed the extent of the drug mafia, which has spread across the state, including Mysuru. Taking this into account, the party has decided to launch a protest in Mysuru, he said. On the Ballari padayatra, he said the party high command would take a decision.

Responding to another question, Vijayendra said that on Monday, a team led by senior BJP MLA Vishwanath had held a press conference regarding a fact-finding exercise related to Kogilu Layout demolition in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra said houses of illegal migrants had been demolished and later, he alleged, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal intervened and the Siddaramaiah government attempted to apply a “patch-up” approach.

He said the BJP had highlighted that despite lakhs of poor people applying for houses, they had not been provided with housing.

The BJP, he claimed, would not allow opportunities for illegal migrants and would not allow taxpayers’ money to be wasted.

After BJP leaders and local leaders took a firm stand, he claimed there was information that Congress leaders themselves shifted illegal migrants overnight.

He further said there was information that when BJP leaders visited the area, hired individuals from other constituencies had been brought in. Such drama would not be accepted, he said.

Former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol were present at the press conference.

