Karnataka Budget 2022: Education, employment, and empowerment is our priority: Bommai

Announcing the budget 2022-23 for Karnataka, CM Bommai said, "Education, employment, and empowerment for socially and economically weaker section of the society is our priority."

"Panchasutra' for the welfare of the people of the state. Backward areas of the state to be identified in a scientific manner to improve the Human Development Index of all districts" he added.

"Karnataka witnessed slow growth due to the Covid pandemic in the last two years. The economy has revived considered revenue collection of the state, says Bommai Service sector grew 9.2%. GSDP growth expected at 9.5%" he said.

He further said,"GST devolution allocation increased by around Rs 3,000 cr to Rs 27,000 cr by the Centre due to increased GST revenues. Have urged Centre to extend GST compensation for states for three more years."