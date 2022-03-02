Karnataka Budget 2022: Farmers demand a compulsory health insurance scheme in budget 2022-23

The budget session for Karnataka is to be present on 4th March 2022. And in view of the budget, farmers in Karnataka demanded a health insurance scheme. Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of CFA has demanded the compulsory health insurance scheme for farmers.

Farmers in Karnataka are keen that the state government have a life insurance scheme for farmers which is the Raitha Bandhu Life Insurance scheme under which the farmer's family gets a sum of ₹5 lakh but now the farmers demand health insurance.

Not only this there growing demand that the state's agriculture marketing infrastructure could be strengthened to help the farmers in the state.

The budget session for Karnataka is to be present on 4th March 202. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. It would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4. The budget session would be held from March 4 to 30 March. The session that began on February 14 was concluded on February 25.



