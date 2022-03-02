Karnataka Budget 2022: Government to focus mainly on revenues for infrastructure development

The budget session for Karnataka is to be present on 4th March 202. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. It would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4. The budget session would be held from March 4 to 30 March. The session that began on February 14 was concluded on February 25.

The main component of the budget will be tax revenue. According to the reports, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is looking to increase total expenditure by over 2.5 lakh crore by 10%. Bommai is going to take advantage of centre Rs 1 lakh crore 50-year interest-free loan for states for infrastructure projects under the Gati Shakti scheme. The state is expected to get Rs 9,000 crore and it may be used in infrastructure development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated a pre-Budget meeting, in which he met with the eight departments to acknowledge their demands, according to the reports he met Department of Revenue, Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Public Works, Kannada & Culture, Information and Public Relations Department.

