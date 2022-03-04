Karnataka Budget 2022: In Karnataka three lakh farmers to get Rs 24,000 cr as farm loans

In Karnataka three lakh farmers get Rs 24,000 cr as farm loans. The government allotted Rs 500 cr for the first phase of the Pashchimavahini project. Rs 1,500 cr has been allocated for the Kharland project. 234 lakes will be filled in Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur districts for this Rs 864 cr has been allotted.

While Rs 455 crore has been sanctioned for the second phase of the KC Valley project.

Earlier, Karnataka government decided to set up 100 new veterinary hospitals. The state will also invest Rs 100 cr share in the bank. The government will set up a training center at KR Pet, Mandya on sericulture practices at the PPP model. E-payment to be implemented at silk markets. The government also allocates Rs 50 cr for gau-shalas.