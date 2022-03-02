Karnataka Budget 2022: Public transport advocacy demands a reduction in bus fares, ahead of 2022-23 budget

The budget session for Karnataka is to be present on 4th March 2022. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. Ahead of the state budget, public transport advocacy has given a petition demanding that the state government allocate ₹1,000 crores to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to the fares of bus prices would be less for women, transgenders, and senior citizens.

A city-based NGO, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) held a public hearing regarding this matter and in a report said that Bengaluru city has one of the highest charges for buses in the country. The petition read, “Public transport is an essential service enabling access to work, education, healthcare. BMTC fares, the highest in India, are strangling the working class. BBPV is campaigning to demand lower bus fares for all and free travel for women, BMTC is the most expensive city bus service in the country. A significant reduction in bus fares will provide common people the essential support needed to access economic opportunities and improve their lives."

“Students are dropping out of education. Even families with two earning members are struggling to meet basic needs or ca­re for elders. Single woman-headed households are left with ve­ry little for other needs after spending on travel. HIV and terminally ill patients from vulnerable sections are finding it difficult to get essential medical care,” the petition added.