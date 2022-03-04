Karnataka Budget 2022: Rs 25 crore for the modernization of old schools in the state has been allotted

In the Karnataka budget 2022-23, the government announced to train 300 SC/ST women for entrepreneurship at IIM. The government also allotted Rs 400 crore for the development of backward and most backward communities. And Rs 100 crore fund for Lingayat Development Board and Vokkaliga Board. While Rs 50 crore to be implemented from Maratha Development Board.

CM also announces, Rs 25 crore for the modernization of old schools in the state. And for employment to youth and women Rs 1,100 crore proposed.

CM Bommai further said, "10,555 sites will come up under 10 KHB projects. 11 projects are in the stage of preparation and 11,674 sites will be developed."

"Rs 2,610 crore has been allocated for the welfare scheme and 2.3 lakh construction workers will be benefited from this" he added.

