Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Basavaraj Bommai announces major reforms for farmers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is presenting the 2023-24 Budget, which includes a new Bhoo Siri scheme for farmers and an allocation of Rs 5 crore to develop the state’s Mudhol Hound breed of dogs. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term.

From this year, interest-free loans for farmers will increase from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

Bhoo Siri, a new scheme for farmers declared, set to benefit 50 lakh farmers.

Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families at Rs 150 crore.

300 high-tech harvesters for farmers. This year, 50 crore for the scheme to procure 100 harvesters.

Rs 10 lakh investment per Farmer Produce Organisations.

1,000 small tanks to be developed.

Jala Nidhi, a new scheme to improve groundwater, will be taken up under NREGA.

Tax-free diesel supply for farmers to increase from 1.5 lakh kilo ltr to 2 lakh kilo ltr.