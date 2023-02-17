Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Basavaraj Bommai presents Rs 3.09 lakh crore budget

With Assembly elections in Karnataka round the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presents the government's last budget today. Karnataka's Budget is Rs 3.09 lakh crore, with gross borrowings of Rs 77,750 crore, CM Bommai noted.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the State Budget, the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations had urged the government to provide an insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all farmers in Karnataka on the lines of the life insurance policy extended to farmers in Telangana. This would help the families of farmers dying unexpectedly due to an accident or by suicide receive the compensation amount, they had argued.