Karnataka budget: Bengaluru Metro gets allocation of ₹30,000 crore

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the State budget on July 7, which will be the first since Congress came to power in the State following the May 10 elections.Among several announcements, the budget included ₹ ₹30,000 crore for Bengaluru Metro, popularly called Namma Metro. Total Expenditure is estimated to be ₹3,27,747 crores which includes Revenue Expenditure at ₹2,50,933 crores, Capital Expenditure at ₹54,374 crores and loan repayment at ₹22,441 crore.

It is the second budget of the 2023-24 fiscal year and is expected to outline the specific allocation required to fulfil the five pre-poll guarantees made by the Congress party.Also, ₹37,587 Crores allocated for Education, ₹24,166 Crores for Women and Child Development. This is 11% and 7% respectively of the total budget allocation. ₹14,950 Crores - 4% of the total allocation - allocated for Health and Family welfare.This budget holds significance as it is the first since the Congress party assumed power in the state after the May 10 election.The budget will also prioritize strategies for increasing revenue generation. Notably, this will be Siddaramaiah's seventh budget as Chief Minister, having previously presented six budgets during his tenure from 2013 to 2018. Additionally, this budget will mark his 14th budget attendance overall.