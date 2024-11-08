Karnataka Building Collapse: Three-Storey Structure in Kolar District Falls During Repair Work (Watch Video)

Kolar, Karnataka (November 8, 2024): A three-story building in Kolar collapsed unexpectedly on Friday while repair work was underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as residents were evacuated in time before the structure gave way.

Emergency services, including the Fire Department, arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse and are currently investigating the cause of the incident. The building, located in Bangarapet Taluk, had been undergoing renovation on the ground floor at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the incident also caused damage to the compound wall of a private school located in front of the building. Traffic on the busy KEB Road in Bangarapet was temporarily halted due to debris and structural damage.