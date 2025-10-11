Karnataka cabinet expansion just a rumour, claims Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 11 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday cleared the air on state cabinet expansion, saying it is just a rumour.

Interacting with the public during the 'Bengaluru Walk' programme at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, he said, "There is no cabinet expansion and no authority. Some media outlets are publishing baseless news. For any proposal on this, either the Chief Minister or I must make a suggestion. If neither of us has proposed it, then it is just false news. People in a hurry tend to speak in front of the media. Whatever the case, the High Command will make the decision."

Regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "dinner meeting", he said, "They will discuss upcoming municipal, district, and taluk panchayat elections. I myself held a party workers' meeting today regarding the Bengaluru civic agency elections."

When asked about staff and building issues in the municipalities, he said, "All of these arrangements will be made. Land has been identified for building construction, and it will be completed in two years. Until then, arrangements will be made even in rented buildings."

Responding to BJP criticism regarding the division of Bengaluru civic agency, he said, "BJP does not prioritise Bengaluru's development; politics is their main concern. They could have voiced their opinions, suggestions, and complaints during the BBMP committee meetings. The people elected them to power, and they were supposed to be the voice of the citizens. But they did not do that. Instead, they have talked about dissolving the BBMP, which is their own concern."

"If they (BJP) oppose Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), they should boycott the municipal elections. We have extended the Mayor's term to two years. In the ward committees, there will be 5,000 members, and 369 municipal representatives will be elected, with 50 per cent being women," Shivakumar stated.

When asked about the Rainbow locality in Sarjapur being affected by heavy rains, he said, "We will get information from the authorities and take necessary measures."

Amid talks of leadership change and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has organised a dinner meeting for ruling Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. Sources confirmed that the dinner meet is scheduled for October 13, ahead of the reshuffle.

Sources close to the Chief Minister stated that the reshuffle will take place after the Bihar elections.

Speaking at Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, Siddaramaiah also assured that a leader from the Valmiki community would be given a ministerial berth during the cabinet reshuffle.

