Karnataka: Caste groups, seers come out in open over leadership crisis; back CM and Dy CM

Bengaluru, Nov 28 Following the leadership crisis in the ruling Karnataka Congress party, the caste groups and religious seers have come out in the open with either supporting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or his Deputy and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

The Kuruba community, from which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hails, has issued a warning that if Siddaramaiah is removed from the post of Chief Minister, they will vote against the Congress in the next election.

In this regard, the seers and leaders of the community held a meeting on Friday at the Karnataka Pradesh Kuruba Sangha office in Bengaluru, urging that the Chief Minister should not be replaced and extending their full support to Siddaramaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Tinthani Math’s Siddaramanandapuri Swamiji said that a meeting of directors and office-bearers of all Kuruba associations across the state is being held. “The Congress high command should not allow such a situation of confusion to arise in the state," he said.

The seer added, “It was not appropriate for a pontiff to speak publicly about an individual and engage in lobbying in Delhi. The high command must take a proper decision regarding Siddaramaiah, who is a dignified leader. If his honour is undermined, the consequences will affect not just Karnataka but the entire nation.”

“This is not just about the Kuruba community. Siddaramaiah is recognised as the leader of the AHINDA (minority, backwards and Dalit) communities. Therefore, the high command must act in a manner that does not harm this identity,” he said.

“Because the high command has not taken the right decisions regarding the party’s internal issues, such situations are arising. This causes trouble both to the individual and the party. No seer of any community should take a stand on such matters—this is wrong," the seer stated.

"We are not supporting Siddaramaiah because he belongs to the Kuruba community, but because he stands for the poor and the downtrodden,” he said.

He further warned, “Siddaramaiah should not be removed from the Chief Minister’s post for any reason. If any of the 140 Congress MLAs stand against Siddaramaiah, we will campaign against them and ensure their defeat.”

“They are trying to make people who have been to jail and those who are corrupt the CM. We will launch a statewide campaign and call for a boycott of Congress. In the Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions, people voted for Congress only because of Siddaramaiah,” the seer stated.

“They should convene a legislative party meeting and seek opinions openly. There is a need for a regional party in the state. If there is a mass leader in the Karnataka Congress, it is only Siddaramaiah. There is no mass leader in the Congress—not even D.K. Shivakumar. If necessary, we will consider forming a regional party. Regional parties have already succeeded in states like Bihar,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent Vokkaliga seer Nanjavadutha Swamiji met Deputy CM Shivakumar at his residence on Friday and held a meeting. Expressing his support for Shivakumar, he demanded that Shivakumar be made the CM, considering his loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family over the years.

The seer further stated that Shivakumar's dedication to the party is unquestionable, and he has stood with the party and strengthened it during crisis periods.

"Shivakumar is a prominent leader of the Vokkaliga community. He has faced severe consequences in his political career for standing firm with the Congress party. In spite of the party not giving him responsibility for organising the party during challenging times, he has contributed tirelessly. After the leadership being given to the AHINDA community, now it's time for the party to give an opportunity for the Vokkaliga community," the seer demanded.

He further underlined that all sections of society are supporting Dy CM Shivakumar, and he should be given the CM's post. Considering the age of Siddaramaiah, it was decided to make him Chief Minister for two-and-a-half-year term. The issue should be resolved, and Dy CM Shivakumar should be given an opportunity for the top post, he insisted.

