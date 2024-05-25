Karnataka CID files charge sheet in 11-year-old gang rape and murder case

Bengaluru, May 25 The Karnataka Police's CID filed a charge sheet on Friday against three persons, including a bank manager, in the sensational 2013 gang rape and murder case of a private company employee in Bengaluru.

The CID said that the charge sheet names bank manager Narasimha Murthy and his associates C. Deepak and Hariprasad.

It described this case as the most difficult to solve, wherein the accused had gang-raped and murdered the victim, and dumped her body in an isolated location. Despite no initial clues and the local police filing a closure report, citing the inability to identify the accused, the CID sleuths cracked the case 11 years after the incident and managed to apprehend the accused.

According to the police, the victim's husband filed a complaint at the Sanjaynagar police station when his wife did not return home. Her body was discovered in a highly decomposed state in a eucalyptus grove in Muttukadahalli village, within Chikkajala police station limits, on February 15, 2013.

The local police, suspecting the involvement of the victim's husband, arrested him. However, they later released him due to lack of evidence and filed a closure report, claiming that the accused were untraceable.

Protesting the police's actions, the husband filed a petition before the High Court demanding a comprehensive investigation into the case. The High Court subsequently handed over the case to the CID.

After commencing the probe, the CID uncovered the involvement of one of the accused, Deepak, in the case. Following this lead, they cracked the case and discovered that Narasimha Murthy, the manager of the bank where the victim's husband worked, and his associate Hariprasad, had gang-raped and killed her.

The CID stated that the sleuths collected technical and scientific evidence against the three accused.

