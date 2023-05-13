Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck as Congress workers cheer on in the route

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers cheer on in the route and celebrate their party's comfortable win in Karnataka Assembly Elections. As per the official Election Commission (EC) data, Congress is leading on 101 seats and has won 36 seats so far. In total, Congress is ahead on 137 seats in the 224-seat Assembly constituency. Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai conceeded defeat saying the party failed in its approach and vouched to come back stronger.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers cheer on in the route and celebrate their party's comfortable win in #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/i8nw6FAH4y — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are in the forefront for the coveted post and both are looking at the high command for its decision. Siddaramaiah, while answering a question on who will become the CM, stated on Saturday that the high command will take the opinion of newly-elected MLAs and a decision would be taken accordingly. The observers will be sent here by the high command and a decision would be taken later after consultations and due process, he added. Shivakumar also maintained that the high command will take a call.Sources explained that the high command is coming up with a 50:50 formula for Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as the stakes are huge for the party in the runup to the Lok Sabha elections.

