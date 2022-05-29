Karnataka CM holds talks on awareness about Yoga

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that awareness about Yoga should be spread among the children and realise the dream of building a great India.

"Yoga and meditation are helpful in improving mental concentration. Those who succeed in attaining Sthithapragna would attain moksha (salvation). Presently man is obsessed with earning wealth and money. The world would be a beautiful palace to live in if the thinking is changed towards welfare of the mankind", Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the valedictory function of the 24th International Conference on Frontiers in Yoga Research and its applications held at Prashanti Kutiram, S-VYASA Deemed to be University.

"There is a remedy for every problem of human beings within their body. Yoga helps in strengthening the mind and body. One who attains complete control over oneself is the real yogi", added Bommai.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi for taking Yoga to the International level and spreading awareness about Yoga by setting up the AYUSH department, the chief minister said that a special programme would be formulated to introduce Yoga in schools in the state from next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

