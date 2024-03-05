Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Other Cabinet Ministers Receive Threat Mail; Probe Underway

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other Cabinet ministers, has received death threats from unknown individuals. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police has promptly registered a case, and investigations are currently underway. This alarming situation follows closely on the heels of a bomb blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where at least nine individuals sustained injuries due to a low-intensity explosion.

While the police have detained four suspects in connection with the blast, the key figure seen in CCTV footage placing the bag of explosives at the cafe remains unidentified. The suspect, believed to be around 28-30 years old, reportedly ordered Rava Idli from the restaurant and left a bag around noon. Approximately an hour later, at 12:56 PM, the blast occurred, causing injuries to several people.

Karnataka CM, along with many other cabinet ministers, receive threat mail. CCB police registered the case. Investigation going on. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

CCTV footage indicates the suspect entering the restaurant with a bag, presumably containing the explosive device. Preliminary investigations suggest the use of an improvised explosive device (IED) of low intensity concealed in a steel tiffin box. The exact nature of the explosive material remains unclear, with some reports speculating a combination of easily accessible substances. The characteristics of the blast are said to resemble those employed by Islamic State terrorists, with similar materials used in a 2022 explosive device incident in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has revealed that the suspect arrived in a bus, set the timer, and detonated the device carried in a bag. Authorities are intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend the individual responsible, as concerns over security escalate in the aftermath of these distressing events.