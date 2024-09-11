Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Forms a Five-Member Ministerial Committee To Review Scams During BJP Govt

A five-member ministerial committee has been formed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review and coordinate the action to be taken regarding ongoing investigations into various scams that have taken place, especially during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state. Headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara the committee has been asked to complete its mandate within the next two months. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Labour Minister Santosh Lad are the members of the committee.

Siddaramaiah said that during the BJP rule, 20-25 scams have taken place, and all of them will be reviewed. The CM said, "If BJP indulges in vendetta politics, what should we do? We should also do politics, so we will seek reports and act on them." "We will not go on an individual basis, the number of cases that are pending, we will review. Cases should not catch the dust without action, so we will review them. We were doing it departmentally earlier, now it has been decided at the Cabinet level, so the committee has been formed, it is also to speed up the process," he added. The Home Minister said, "Let them say whatever they want, we will have to do our duty." The move is said to be aimed at turning the tables on the BJP, which has been targeting the ruling Congress over scams.