Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches government's flagship scheme Shakti

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that women too should take part equally in the progress of the state.

He was speaking after the launch of the ambitious Shakti scheme which is one of the five guarantee schemes and provides free travel to women on government buses.

"Shakti scheme is a program for women. Women, who make up half of society, have been exploited for centuries. Minorities and women are deprived of opportunities and literacy," said Siddaramaiah.

While comparing women's participation in various developed countries and that of India, the Chief Minister said that women's participation is about 53 per cent in America, 54 per cent in China, 57 per cent in Australia, and 57 per cent in Indonesia.

"In Bangladesh, it amounts to 30 per cent whereas in India it amounts to just 24 per cent. He said that after 2014, this rate has come down to 24 per cent from 30 per cent in the country. Countries that have more women participation will develop," he said.

He opined that economic and social inequalities can be gradually erased when women are empowered.

"Poor belonging to all castes and religions will be empowered economically and socially. The Griha Jyoti scheme will be implemented from July 1. We will work towards economic and social empowerment of the poor people belonging to all castes and religions. We have no caste or religion. During our previous tenure, we have fulfilled 158 promises out of 165," he explained.

"There is no question of going back on one's word. Rs. 59000 crore is required to implement all the guarantees. It doesn't matter how much money we are spending, but it is important to whom we are giving," he added.

He says that the government aims to make Karnataka a hunger-free state.

"We have promised to give 10 kg food grains to BPL and Antyodaya card holders and Rs. 10,100 crore is required. Karnataka should become a hunger-free state. People without food know the pain of hunger," he said.

"Women can use this facility from 1 pm today. All women will be given smart cards. This scheme is applicable to girl students too," he added.

The Chief Minister explained that there are no middlemen to avail of these schemes and will reach the beneficiaries directly.

The Chief Minister released the logo of the Shakti scheme and smart card in pink colour.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Energy Minister KJ George, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma and other dignitaries were present.

