Karnataka; CM Siddaramaiah vows to revive Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured that his government would resolve issues of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state.

Speaking with a delegation led by Karnataka Small Industries Association president KN Narasimha Murthy, CM Siddaramaiah said a meeting will be convened along with Energy, Industry and Kassia departments to resolve the issues of MSMEs in the state.

The chief minister clarified that Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had hiked the electricity charges before our government came to power. He said it is a known fact that BJP is "imposing its mistake on the Congress government".

"The previous government owed Rs 11,000 crores to Escoms. Those dues will have to be cleared by us. The damage caused by the financial indiscipline of the previous BJP government has to be addressed," the CM added.

Energy Minister KJ George suggested that the delegation can appeal to KERC for reconsideration of its recommendation to hike electricity rates.

Deputy Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta and office bearers of the

association were also present on the occasion.

