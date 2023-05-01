Karnataka Election 2023: BJP releases poll manifesto Praja Dhwani'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto. BJP chief JP Nadda unveiled the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yeddyurappa at 11 am at the party headquarters in Bengaluru today. The saffron party has promised three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders. Along with this, Atal Ahaara Kendra will provide food at affordable cost in every ward, the BJP promised in its manifesto.The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.

In the election manifesto, BJP has also announced 5 kg free rice and 5 kg free millets to each person under BPL every month. The party also promised a Chemotherapy and dialysis unit in every taluk of the state. Uniform civil code , a wing to manage religious fundamentalism and implementing NRC are other major poll promises of the ruling BJP in Karnataka. So far, Congress has announced its five major poll promises -- free travel for women in public transport buses, 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), on coming to power in the state. The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the JD(S). Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.