Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress crosses halfway mark in early trends as BJP's magic fails to work

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress crosses the halfway mark in early trends, leads in 115 constituencies, BJP ahead in 73 seats while JDS leads in 29 seats.

Indian National Congress (INC) has crossed well over the halfway mark in the Karnataka assembly poll results 2023, as most exit polls had predicted, as the counting of votes in the 224-member Karnataka Vidhan Soudha (state legislative assembly) elections were underway after starting at 8 am on Saturday, May 13. With Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.