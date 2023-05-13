Karnataka Election Results 2023: Taj Hotel call for BJP leaders after early setback

BJP leaders gathered at Taj Hotel Bengaluru after after early trends showed Congress running away with the lead.. The counting of the votes polled in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 started at 8 am and continue until election results and winners of all Assembly constituencies are declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress party has widened its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 52 seats. With the Congress leading in the early trends in the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, the party has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today, sources said on Saturday. The party is leading in several key constituencies, including Shivajinagar, C V Raman Nagar, and Sarvagnanagar. In contrast, the BJP has taken the lead in the Bangalore South seat.