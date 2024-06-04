Karnataka Election Results 2024: Rape-Accused Prajwal Revanna Loses to Congress Candidate Shreyas Patel

Prajwal Revanna, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) candidate, is currently trailing in the Hassan constituency. His opponent, Congress candidate Shreyas Patel, has secured a substantial lead of over 50,000 votes. With only 26,000 votes remaining to be counted, Congress claims victory in this closely watched race

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was arrested at the Bengaluru airport shortly after returning from Germany. He faces allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to the case camped out at the airport throughout the night, awaiting his arrival.

Hassan constituency voted in Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 26, 2024 and the counting of votes is being held on June 4, 2024.