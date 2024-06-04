Karnataka Election Results 2024: Union Minister and BJP Leader Pralhad Joshi Wins From Dharwad Constituency

Pralhad Joshi has secured his fifth victory in the Lok Sabha elections, marking a strong political career. Notably, three of his wins were from Dharwad, and one from Dharwad North before its dissolution in the 2008 delimitation. In both the 2014 and 2019 elections, Joshi triumphed over Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni. His winning margin saw a significant increase, from 1.11 lakh votes in 2014 to an impressive 2.05 lakh votes in 2019.

Former speaker and BJP leader Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri has won against Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar in the Uttara Kannada constituency by a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes. This victory increases the BJP's tally in the state to 11 Lok Sabha seats.

Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, has won the election from Gulbarga.