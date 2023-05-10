Karnataka Elections 2023: Exit poll: India TV CNX predicts Congress likely to get handsome share of seats in Central Karnataka

As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly election concluded at 6 PM, exit poll predictions by agencies have projected a tough fight between BJP and the Congress. According to India TV CNX exit poll, Congress is likely to get a handsome share of seats in Central Karnataka. Voters decided fate of total 2,615 candidates who were in the fray. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Results of Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be declared on Saturday.

Millions of voters have cast their vote in 224 assembly constituencies on May 10 and the focus has now shifted to the exit poll predictions. This is a crucial election ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election with both the BJP and the Congress certain of a majority. The BJP is looking to break the 38-year jinx in the state while the Congress is desperate to win another state after its triumph in Himachal Pradesh last year. News channels, which conducted exit polls in association with polling agencies, will come out with their projections shortly after 6 pm, when the voting is scheduled to conclude.