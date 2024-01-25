Karnataka Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar Returns to BJP Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Ahead Of 2024 Loksabha Elections Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar has rejoined the BJP in the presence of former CM and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa, along with state BJP President BY Vijayendra, at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi.

Previously, Shettar, who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, resigned as an MLA. The opposition Congress promptly invited him to join their party. Shettar's decision came after the BJP's central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. A prominent Lingayat leader, Shettar was the 15th chief minister of Karnataka from July 2012 to May 2013. On Saturday, Shettar, a former State BJP President and a six-time MLA, announced that he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a three-decade-long association.