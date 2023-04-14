Karnataka ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joins Congress

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Friday joined the Congress party barely two days after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) after being denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state. He had earlier held a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence. The upcoming assembly poll in the southern state is due to be held on May 10, for which counting will be on May 13.

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar addressed the media on Friday and confirmed that Savadi has joined the grand old party. The former BJP leader was eyeing the Athani assembly constituency seat, but was passed over for sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.“There is no condition. He feels that he has been humiliated. It is our duty to take such great leaders into the Congress Party. There are more than 9-10 sitting MLAs who want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them,” D K Shivakumar said upon the former BJP leader's entry in to the Congress.