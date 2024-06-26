Karnataka: Four of Family Killed After Compound Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mangaluru; Watch Video

Four members of a family were killed after a house wall collapsed onto a neighbouring house in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Wednesday, June 26. "Four people died when the retaining wall collapsed on the house at Madani Nagara, outskirts of Mangaluru," said Mullai Muhilan, Deputy commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.

The incident occurred at Kuthar Madani Nagara in the Ullal police station limits on Wednesday morning. As per the information, the victims are Yasir, his wife Mariyamma, and their children Riyana and Rifan.

The Ullal police, Fire and Emergency Services Personnel, and locals assisted in the rescue operation. Speaker of the legislative assembly and MLA UT Khader is expected to visit the spot.