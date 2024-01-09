Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, according to his office. Currently stable, he is under quarantine at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's office released a statement, "Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka has tested positive for Corona. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable. Presently, he is being quarantined at residence. The scheduled programmes/appointments stand cancelled until further intimation."

In Monday's Covid-19 update for Karnataka, the state recorded 279 new cases. The tally included three new deaths, a slight increase from the one death reported on Sunday. The state's positivity rate also saw a decline from 8.61% to 4.38%. With 235 recoveries, Karnataka's active caseload stands at 1,222. The state's total Covid tally now reaches 40.93 lakhs. Bengaluru alone accounted for 134 of the fresh infections, contributing to 593 active cases in the city, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The Karnataka government has issued advisories, urging senior citizens and pregnant women to use masks in public places. Additionally, the state health department has been directed to ramp up testing across Karnataka. Meanwhile, India reported 475 new Covid cases, with the total number of active cases standing at 3,919, according to the health ministry's Tuesday update. Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.