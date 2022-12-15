Karnataka govt to set aside grants for upgrading Namma Clinics in budget: CM Bommai

A separate grant will be set aside in the state budget for the upgradation of 'Namma Clinics' across the State, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Wednesday.

While talking to reporters at the airport he said, "Hitherto there used to be dispensaries in cities and rural areas where the doctors would examine and give treatment for minor ailments like cough, cold, and fever. With a view to providing primary treatment for poor people, 437 'Namma Clinics' are being established across the state."

According to the minister, in the first phase, 100 clinics will start functioning. Depending upon the functioning of these clinics, other preliminary tests like blood and distribution of medicines would be added. Apart from this, telemedicine systems will be linked.

Speaking about the border dispute the CM said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of the chief ministers of both Karnataka and Maharashtra to maintain law and order in both the states. The stand of Karnataka legally, administratively, and politically will be conveyed. The State is quite clear on this subject and Shah will be briefed accordingly."

Highlighting the present legal reality between the states, CM Bommai asserted that Maharashtra had questioned the resolutions of the 'States Reorganisation Act.'

The Supreme Court has not taken any decision on the maintainability of the application filed by Maharashtra.

"If we think, according to the Constitution, the application is non-maintainable and a lot of arguments have taken place in this regard. Nothing must be commented on this subject further since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. I am not going to talk on this issue as it must not impact the pending case," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

( With inputs from ANI )

