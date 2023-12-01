Karnataka govt won't indulge in preventing any act of creative expressions: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that his government won’t indulge in preventing or stopping any activities conducted in line with the basic objectives of the Constitution.

In an statement, he stressed that creative expressions such as stories, poems, dramas, or music would not be restricted in any manner.

"We support all expressions and activities done without harming the fundamental principles of the Constitution. It has come to my notice that, due to the wrong perception of lower-ranking police officers, some confusions have cropped up.

"I have given necessary directions to the state police chief to ensure that no confusions is created. I want to convey that the government always stands with work that upholds the Constitution. I urge the people of the state not to be concerned about the freedom of expression and not to create any more confusion in this regard," Siddaramaiah said.

Recently, the government was criticised for not allowing a pro-Palestine programme organised by theatre artists and progressive thinkers in Bengaluru and sources stated that noted singer M.D. Pallavi had written a letter to Siddaramaiah expressing concern in this regard.

