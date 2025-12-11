Karnataka govt's Hate Speech Regulation Bill 'unconstitutional': BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 11 Slamming the Congress-led government for tabling the Hate Speech Regulation Bill in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that it is "unconstitutional".

He further stated that the BJP strongly condemns it and will launch a legal battle.

In a post on X on Thursday, Bommai said that the Karnataka state government's new bill is unconstitutional.

The law curtails freedom of speech and personal liberty, the former Chief Minister said.

"There are already sufficient laws to prevent hate speech, and those laws can be used. But by bringing a law with a ten-year sentence and enabling non-bailable warrants, the government is plotting to send to jail anyone who speaks against it or its party. This is against democracy," he alleged.

He added that it feels as if an "Emergency" has been declared in Karnataka.

"The government, which has done no development work and is involved in corruption in every sector, which has siphoned off money meant for the poor and the oppressed, has now brought a draconian law to silence anyone who raises their voice against its wrongdoings. This is a black mark on Siddaramaiah’s politics. The Chief Minister, who talks about personal liberty and the Constitution, is acting contrary to those very principles. We condemn this, and the BJP will take up a legal fight against it," he warned.

The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday tabled the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, in the Assembly.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil presented the Bill amid strong opposition from BJP leaders.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the tabling of the Hate Speech Regulation Bill in the Assembly is part of "our government's agenda" to "preserve peace and law and order in our state".

The Bill proposes to consider offence of hate crime Any person who harms, incites harm, or promotes or propagates hatred arising from prejudice or intolerance against another individual based on the victim's - actual or perceived - religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, tribe, or due to their family member's characteristics or their association with a group sharing such characteristics, shall be guilty of the offence of hate crime.

