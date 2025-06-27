Karnataka HC quashes two hate speech cases against ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, June 27 The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases filed against former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, who was accused of promoting enmity between groups by alleging that Waqf authorities were grabbing land.

A bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order after considering the quash petitions filed by Bommai and accordingly dismissed the cases against him.

Bommai had argued that the criminal complaints filed against him were frivolous and vindictive. He was represented by senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi.

The alleged statements were made by Bommai during a protest rally organised by the BJP in November 2024, condemning the Congress-led Karnataka government for allegedly allowing the Waqf Board to encroach upon the properties of farmers and temples.

During the rally, Bommai had remarked that “wherever a stone is thrown in Savanur town, it is Waqf land.” He was booked under Section 196(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity between groups.

The court observed that the complaint was vague and lacked substantive allegations. Referring to precedents set by the Supreme Court and the High Court, the bench concluded that continuation of the proceedings would amount to an abuse of the legal process. Accordingly, the cases were quashed.

However, the bench clarified that the order applies only to Bommai and not to the other accused persons.

Three separate complaints were filed in November 2024, against former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and former BJP MP Pratap Simha, and a prominent pontiff, following allegations of provocative speeches that incited religious tension.

Of the three complaints, two FIRs were registered at the Shiggaon police station in Haveri district against Bommai, Pratap Simha, and Ravi, in connection with a BJP protest held on November 4, 2024. During the protest, organised in response to the Waqf land issue, the leaders accused the state government and Waqf of encroaching on farmers’ properties.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara then announced legal action against BJP leaders and religious pontiffs.

In response, the state BJP said: “The state government has booked false cases against BJP and its supporters just to suppress it. They won’t succeed in their effort. We will challenge all false charges in court. Already, the Karnataka high court has dismissed many FIRs that were filed against BJP leaders.”

