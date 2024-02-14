Karnataka Health Department Introduces Neonatal Ambulance Service for Critically Ill Newborns

With the vision to save newborns from critical illnesses, provide them swift care, and move them to specialized healthcare facilities after premature birth, the health department has launched a neonatal ambulance service in Karnataka. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched four such new ambulances on Tuesday. Equipped with state-of-the-art mobile intensive care units, the ambulances have incubators, monitoring systems, and ventilators. Supported by trained medical personnel these ambulances will be placed at the chosen designated locations like Vani Vilas Hospital, Bengaluru; Chaluvamba Hospital, Mysuru; Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur; and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi.

At the launch ceremony, the Minister said that the ambulances come with several advanced facilities that can help swift and safe transportation of critically ill patients. Plans are underway to extend this service across the state, ensuring access to critical care for infants in need. Rao also flagged off eight District mobile Ophthalmic Vans at Arogya Soudha that will provide eye care service in remote areas. It would be a significant step towards extending eye care services across Karnataka. These vans consist of an ophthalmologist, a Paramedical Ophthalmic Assistant (PMOA), a block health education officer (BHEO), a staff nurse, and a driver. Through these vans screening, and diagnosis of diseases like cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and corneal opacity can be conducted. Also, on-the-spot refraction and prescription of glasses will be provided. Vans will also conduct eye screening in schools and will help in moving patients from screening centres to the nearest District Hospitals or referral centres for further treatment. Already functional in 17 districts of Karnataka, eight new districts, viz., Davangere, Mandya, Mysore, Shivamogga, Gadag, Yadgiri, Vijayapura, and Bagalkote. have also been chosen for the program.

