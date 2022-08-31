Karnataka High Court allows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday night allowed the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eidgah Maidan in Hubballi. The court was hearing an urgent plea challenging the state government’s order of allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan.

“In this particular case, there is no title dispute, hence the petitioner is not entitled for SC interim order. Go ahead for Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan," the High Court said.The 10-day extravagant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, this year, and will end on September 9, with the visarjan ceremony.