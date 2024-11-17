Karnataka Hit-And-Run: Congress Leader's Son Prajwal Shetty Kills Biker in Udupi; Shocking Video Emerges

A tragic hit-and-run incident has been reported in Udupi, Karnataka, where a biker was fatally struck by a speeding car. The driver, identified as Prajwal Shetty, the son of Congress leader Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, was initially absconding but has since been arrested by Shirva Police.

Auto Driver Killed by Congress Leader’s Son Prajwal Shetty's Luxury Jeep



Incident Occurred at Belpu Military Colony



Congress Leader and Cooperative Society Head Deviprasad Shetty’s Son, Prajwal Shetty, Taken into Police Custody

Watch the video

The incident occurred early in the morning on November 11 in Belapu's military colony, located in Kaup taluk of Udupi district. The 39-year-old biker lost his life due to the reckless driving of Shetty. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the biker riding along the road when a car suddenly appeared from the opposite direction, struck the biker, and fled the scene. The police are conducting an investigation to determine whether the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol and to assess the nature of his negligence.