Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader’s Daughter Stabbed to Death on College Campus in Hubbali

A shocking incident occurred at KLE Technological University in Hubballi as Neha, the daughter of Congress leader and HDMC corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was brutally stabbed to death on the college premises in broad daylight by her classmate Fayaz.

A CCTV footage that went viral on social media showed Fayaz stabbing Neha multiple times before fleeing the spot.

Fayaz, A BCA student killed classmate Neha over rejection



Neha Hiremath was the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath



According to regional media reports, the accused, Fayaz, a resident of Savadatti in Belagavi district, has been arrested. The victim's body has been transferred to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi for further procedures.

Reports indicate that Neha was a first-year MCA student at the KLE Technological University where the murder took place. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Further details revealed that Fayaz, the accused, is the son of government school teachers and had discontinued college six months ago after failing an examination. On Thursday, he reportedly arrived at the college armed with a knife and carried out the attack.