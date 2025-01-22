Karnataka Horror: Pregnant Cow Beheaded, Stomach Ripped Off in Uttara Kannada; Investigation Underway

A disturbing case of animal cruelty was reported from Kondakuli, Salkodu village in Uttara Kannada district, where a pregnant cow was beheaded, its legs severed, and its calf mutilated. The cow, owned by Krishna Achari, had been left to graze on Sunday. When Achari went in search of his animal on Monday, he discovered the dismembered remains of the cow, which included the severed head, legs, and the mutilated calf. The body of the cow had been taken by the attackers. Police registered a case against unknown miscreants under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and started an investigation.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara ordered an inquiry into the incidents of attack on cows with the BJP and Hindu organisations raising their concerns over it."We have to find a solution to this. This morning I gave instructions that we have to take this seriously and we have to identify people who have such a mindset," Parameshwara said. He further said that he has ordered the police department to find out whether such people belong to any organisation, do it individually or is there any provocation behind it.

The BJP blamed the Congress government for being lenient towards the fanatic elements. Party state president B Y VIjayendra said the Honnavara incident has made everyone hang their head in shame. "Yet, the Home Minister is pretending that the law and order situation is good here. The Siddaramaiah government is showing a soft corner for these anti-nationals, who have no fear. The state government and the Home Minister should have woken up by now," he stated.

