Karnataka: I-T Department conducts raids at Ankita Builders owner's residence in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 25 : The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted raids at the office of private real estate developer Ankita Builders and its owner Narayan Acharya's residence in Karnataka's Hubballi.

A raid is also being carried out at the residence of builder Aravind Kalburgi in the city.

On Monday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda.

Gowda quit the BJP and joined Congress in 2018. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Moreover, the Income Tax (IT) department also conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the private firm is considered to be very close with DMK.

The shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

A group of DMK cadre started protesting after IT raided the house of a DMK leader's son, who is a shareholder of the firm, sources said.

