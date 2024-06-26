Karnataka Is Expecting Investments Worth $6.2 Billion From European Companies, Confirms Priyank Kharge

Working on a policy to give the semiconductor sector a push in Karnataka, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the state is expecting investments worth $6.2 billion from European companies. He said, “We want to position Karnataka at the cutting edge of semiconductor technology."

Priyank informed that the details of this investment will be given to the State High-Level Clearance Committee. He further said that the investment is expected in the sectors like aircraft tire making, chip manufacturing, and global capability centres. He added that the government wants to close the deals before 180 days.

“We are competing with the US, Vietnam, European nations, and China. The human resources in the state of Karnataka are very much in demand. And, hence, making human resources employable for future or emerging technologies is our primary goal," said Priyank. He said that the government is targeting specific deliveries from companies intending to invest in Karnataka. Priyank who recently returned from trade and road shows in London, France, and USA, said Karnataka has secured concrete investment proposals from Europe.

