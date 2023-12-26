Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines for New Year’s Eve Amid JN.1 Variant Surge – Details Inside

Amid a surge in cases of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state health department issued guidelines on Monday for New Year celebrations. With 34 reported cases of the JN.1 variant, including 20 in Bengaluru city, the department emphasized precautionary measures while clarifying that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, currently classify JN.1 as a Variant of Interest (VoI) and not a Variant of Concern (VoC).

In a circular dated Monday, the health department stated, “It is pertinent to note that, currently WHO & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India have classified JN.1 as Variant of Interest (VoI) and not Variant of Concern (VoC). Hence, imposing restrictions and creating unnecessary panic amongst public are not advised,” Hindustan Times quoted. The circular further added, “However, in the light of the current scenario of COVID-19 in the state, the following points (as advised by TAC also) need to be complied by the General Public as precaution.”

Also Read | India Reports 412 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Above 4,100

According to the notice, all elderly individuals (60 years and above), comorbid individuals (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas. However, when outdoors, they should wear face masks covering the nose and mouth. The state health department said COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) of social distancing, face masking, hand sanitization, and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette shall be adhered to. “Persons with respiratory symptoms shall avoid places of festivities and recreational centres (including swimming pools) and seek medical consultation,” it added.

“Further necessary measures will be recommended after taking stock of the situation in coming days if required,” the circular further stated.

As of December 25, a total of 69 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country. On Tuesday, India recorded 412 fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing the active cases to 4,170. The national recovery rate stands at an impressive 98.81%, with 4,44,72,153 people having recuperated from the disease. The health ministry continues to monitor the situation, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus during the festive season.