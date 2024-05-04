Karnataka: JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Taken Into Custody by SIT in Kidnapping Case

Karnataka: JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT officials in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station, in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Police team took HD Revanna into custody shortly after a Bengaluru court rejected his request for interim protection from arrest in the kidnapping case.

HD Revanna is facing allegations related to a kidnapping case where his associate allegedly abducted a 20-year-old man's mother. The complainant, Raju HD, and his mother worked as house help at Revanna's farmhouse. The woman was reportedly kidnapped from her home on April 29 by Satish Babanna, a relative of Revanna, and was held captive at a farmhouse belonging to MLA's close assistant Rajasekhar in Kalenalli. The woman was rescued by Karnataka Police earlier in the day.

The case against the JDS MLA includes charges under Section 364A (kidnap) and Section 365 (forceful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with non-bailable sections invoked by Karnataka Police. It's noteworthy that HD Revanna, along with his son Prajwal Revanna, is also facing serious allegations of sexual assault and filming the act.