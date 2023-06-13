Karnataka keen to operate, maintain new airports on its own: State Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 : The government is mulling bringing the responsibility of operation and maintenance of new airports under the ambit of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), Large and medium industries minister MB Patil said on Tuesday.

KSIIDC is a body functioning under the department of large and medium industries.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha he said that talks will be held with the union government about the operation and maintenance of new airports.

He said, "Shivamogga airport is ready to commence operations and the directorate of civil aviation has given approval for the same."

"Likewise, the government also intends to operate and maintain the Vijayapura and Hasana airports which are under construction, Patil added.

He also said that it would be good if the new airports are operated and maintained on their own to fetch financial benefits.

Citing an example of the Shiradi airport, Patil said, "The Shiradi airport is being operated and maintained by the Maharashtra government itself. This model is being followed in 2-3 other states also."

"The state has set up an airport in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs.1000 crores. However, this has been handed over to the airport authority. Instead of this, there will be local benefits if we run ourselves", the minister claimed.

Patil also highlighted the land sanctioned to the Chanakya University during the BJP rule and said that there is no thought to take back the land so far.

"At present, there is no thought to take back the land sanctioned to the Chanakya University during BJP rule and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take a call on this. Action will be taken against the cases of misuse of land and the land allotments by KIADB will also be examined", he remarked.

