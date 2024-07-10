Karnataka: KPCL Attempts To Procure Coal From Its Captive Mine in Maharashtra’s Baranj

Over the last few years as the demand for power went up in the state of Karnataka, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) made vigorous efforts to procure additional coal from its captive mine in Maharashtra’s Baranj. It might be getting delayed as the Union Government’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) has refused to relax as part of the environment clearance (EC) conditions required.

The KPCL in 2003 got the lease of the Baranj Mine at Chandrapur district in Maharashtra with a mining area of 1457.2 hectare (3600.80 acre). It tied up with a private coal company to procure 2.5 lakh tonnes of coal annually. Later in 2015, the mine was closed by the Supreme Court orders in the Coalgate Scam.

The KPCL to meet the increasing need for coal for the Bellary 700 MW Thermal Plant Unit, sought to enhance the extraction of coal in Baranj from 2.5 to 3 lakh tonne yearly.It is vital to mention for Karnataka’s energy needs, the state requires 14 to 17 lakh tonnes of coal every month. Gaurav Gupta, Addl. Chief Secretary and Energy Department and KPCL Managing Director said that as compared to last year the coal stocks have increased from 1 lakh tonne to 7-8 lakh tonnes in 2024. The reserve will be expanded to cater to the additional coal demands. The increased production will also help, he added.

